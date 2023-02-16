California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 21,274 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Oshkosh worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OSK. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $122,303,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the second quarter worth $40,887,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,802,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,646,000 after buying an additional 440,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oshkosh by 201.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 288,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,064,000 after buying an additional 192,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Oshkosh by 5,558.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,479,000 after buying an additional 161,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OSK stock opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.61. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 67.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.71.

Oshkosh Profile

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.