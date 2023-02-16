California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 235,601 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,601 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Invesco worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Invesco by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Invesco by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in Invesco by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,011,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $18,765,719.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,947,062 shares in the company, valued at $945,577,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 17.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.52. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $23.83. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

