California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 59,220 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,220 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Alaska Air Group worth $11,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,949,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,239,000 after acquiring an additional 101,618 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,468,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,256,000 after acquiring an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,569,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 110.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,453,000 after acquiring an additional 819,223 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 84,013 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.32.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.52. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares in the company, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.