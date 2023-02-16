California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,731 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Exact Sciences worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 45.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.64.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

EXAS stock opened at $66.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $292,217.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $74,748.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $292,217.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,173,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,723,927.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,685 shares of company stock worth $426,967. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

