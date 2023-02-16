California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of National Instruments worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 145.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NATI opened at $52.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92 and a beta of 1.17. National Instruments Co. has a 12 month low of $29.81 and a 12 month high of $55.04.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 106.67%.

In other news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $37,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,578 shares in the company, valued at $11,994,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,262,444 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of National Instruments from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

