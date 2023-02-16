California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,065 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,472 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Glacier Bancorp worth $12,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $253.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.03 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.18%.

About Glacier Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial Real Estate, Commercial, Home Equity, and Other Consumer. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.