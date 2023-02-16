California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 136,776 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Newell Brands worth $11,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,160,000 after acquiring an additional 443,812 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,080,000 after buying an additional 1,385,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,123,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,223,000 after buying an additional 724,401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after buying an additional 1,225,381 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 12.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,705,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,757,000 after buying an additional 940,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWL. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ NWL opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.79. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.40%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

