California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 231,188 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 183.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,188 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Bentley Systems worth $10,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,724,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,050,000 after acquiring an additional 176,311 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,341 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,613 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,035,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,586 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Insider Activity

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 502,204 shares in the company, valued at $18,491,151.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 50,110 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $1,920,716.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,297,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,056,283.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,822 shares of company stock worth $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

