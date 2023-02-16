California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 29,043 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,043 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Globus Medical worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 125,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.42.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

