California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 4,108 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Primerica worth $11,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth $49,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in Primerica by 5.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 58,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Primerica during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRI. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.67.

Primerica Trading Up 0.9 %

Primerica Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $170.71 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $171.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $375.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Articles

