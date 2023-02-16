California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 45,178 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 253,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,178 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Trex worth $11,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 424.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 804,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,578,000 after acquiring an additional 651,400 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Trex by 293.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 759,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after purchasing an additional 566,971 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trex by 1,176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 316,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 291,952 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,080,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Trex by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 222,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Trex from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Trex from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.35.

Trex Stock Performance

Trex Profile

TREX opened at $56.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.52. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $92.93.

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.