California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 63,508 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,508 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $10,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Insider Transactions at Spirit Realty Capital

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit Realty Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $44.06 on Thursday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

About Spirit Realty Capital

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003, and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.