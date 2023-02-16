California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,890 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $10,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $443,150.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,279.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:AMN opened at $96.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $129.04.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

