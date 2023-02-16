California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 6,955 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Landstar System worth $12,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,719.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ricardo S. Coro sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $553,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,693.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total value of $1,280,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,719.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System stock opened at $184.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $188.46. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 10.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $189.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.82.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

