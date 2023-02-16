California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 70,994 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,994 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Huntsman worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,493 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 84,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HUN opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered Huntsman from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

