California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of DaVita worth $11,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 62,708.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 33.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,861,000 after acquiring an additional 113,634 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after acquiring an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 2.7% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 321,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita Trading Up 0.3 %

DaVita Profile

DVA opened at $83.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

