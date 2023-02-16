California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.53 Million Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,318 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Leggett & Platt worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 40.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 119.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 77.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.