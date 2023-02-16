California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.56 Million Stock Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,171 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Post worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Post by 136.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Post by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Post by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Post by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

POST opened at $90.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.68. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.83 and a 1 year high of $98.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $188,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POST. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

