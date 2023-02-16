California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,422 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of XPO worth $10,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPO by 11.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 14.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Stock Down 0.2 %

XPO stock opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on XPO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on XPO in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on XPO from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

