California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.85 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Mohawk Industries worth $10,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 438.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 150.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 506.6% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $621,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,349.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,270.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $118.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 394.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.50.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

