California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.91 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Nutanix worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nutanix from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.99. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $433.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.06 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 60,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,835,847.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,621,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,190.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,686 shares of company stock worth $9,538,498 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

