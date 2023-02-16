California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Syneos Health worth $11,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Syneos Health by 124.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Syneos Health by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $35.92 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.14. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYNH. Barclays lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.10.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

