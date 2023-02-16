California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.09 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of New York Times worth $11,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 3,754.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised New York Times from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.08.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $231,329.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at $703,451.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

