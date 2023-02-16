California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.25 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,350 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of United Bankshares worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 227.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $44.15.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

