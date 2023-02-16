California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.33 Million Stock Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Lumentum worth $11,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 387,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,578,000 after acquiring an additional 92,307 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lumentum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

LITE opened at $59.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.73 and a 52-week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

