California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.36 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,876 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.09% of DraftKings worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 35,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKNG opened at $17.78 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Cowen reduced their target price on DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Roth Capital downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

