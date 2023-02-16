California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.57 Million Stock Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of IDACORP worth $11,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

IDACORP Stock Up 0.8 %

IDACORP Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $101.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Further Reading

