California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.65 Million Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,707 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Bank OZK worth $11,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 14.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,251,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,815,000 after buying an additional 1,539,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,565,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,555,000 after buying an additional 156,127 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,102,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,178,000 after buying an additional 221,230 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.9% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,038,000 after purchasing an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,178,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $49.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

