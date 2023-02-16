California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.77 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 573.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143,629 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Southwest Gas worth $11,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Shares of SWX stock opened at $64.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.51 and a 1-year high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

