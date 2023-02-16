California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.85 Million Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,646 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 73,374 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Sunrun worth $11,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 2,235.6% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Sunrun from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $25.36 on Thursday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 2.26.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $82,873.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,143 shares of company stock worth $5,424,251. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

