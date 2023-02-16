California Public Employees Retirement System Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40,104 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Sonoco Products worth $11,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE SON opened at $60.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.85. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $67.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.