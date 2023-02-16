California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.06 Million Stock Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,322 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Murphy Oil worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 52.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 279,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 96,503 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 30.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 354,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 82,201 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.79.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.