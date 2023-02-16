California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.14 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Polaris worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PII. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Polaris by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $119.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.97 and its 200 day moving average is $108.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

A number of research firms have commented on PII. Northcoast Research lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Polaris from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 10,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,221,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,430. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. Its product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER, RZR, and Polaris GENERAL side-by-side off-road vehicles, Sportsman all-terrain off-road vehicles, military and commercial off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, Indian Motorcycle mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles, Slingshot moto-roadsters, Aixam quadricycles, Goupil electric vehicles, and pontoon and deck boats, including Bennington pontoons.

