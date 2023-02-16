California Public Employees Retirement System Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,899 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Starwood Property Trust worth $12,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 161,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 24.1% during the third quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 54,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,184,000. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.58.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of STWD stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.56%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

