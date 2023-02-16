California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,148,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,753 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Robinhood Markets worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chico Wealth RIA grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 69.4% in the third quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 20.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 281,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 251.9% during the second quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 202,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 145,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth about $6,298,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.63 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 131.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $866,323.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,098,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,445.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $780,006.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,327,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,429,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 86,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $866,323.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,098,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,960,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 599,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,310. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

