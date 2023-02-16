California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $10,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 358,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,990,000 after buying an additional 260,147 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $11,667,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 133,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,044,000 after buying an additional 78,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

THG opened at $142.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.36 and a fifty-two week high of $155.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Recommended Stories

