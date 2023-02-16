California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,202 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Harley-Davidson worth $11,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $48.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

