California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,592 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Valvoline worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 108.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 138.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $35.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.87.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,176.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at $709,114.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.