California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,715 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of DT Midstream worth $11,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 2,087.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 180,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

DT Midstream Trading Up 0.8 %

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

