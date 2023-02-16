California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $11,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAC. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,842,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 534,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,159,000 after buying an additional 128,725 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after buying an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.1% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 298,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.83.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $163.56 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $110.08 and a 52-week high of $173.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More

