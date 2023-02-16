California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,965 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Morningstar worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.72, for a total value of $2,491,649.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 12,452,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,059,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,811,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,161,202.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.72, for a total value of $2,491,649.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,452,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,059,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,734 shares of company stock valued at $22,134,543. Company insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Shares of MORN opened at $239.41 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $293.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 84.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Redburn Partners cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

