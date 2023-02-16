California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,451 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Littelfuse worth $11,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 608.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 116,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after purchasing an additional 100,168 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 739,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,962,000 after buying an additional 99,652 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 583.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 107,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,307,000 after buying an additional 91,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $18,042,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,541,000 after buying an additional 76,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $258.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $268.89 on Thursday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $241.84 and its 200 day moving average is $232.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,255.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

