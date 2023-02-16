California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 37,253 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of BWX Technologies worth $11,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,392,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328,322 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,417,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $60.48 on Thursday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.79.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

