California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 39,829 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,829 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Guardant Health worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 285,291 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2,379.2% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,495 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Price Performance

Shares of GH stock opened at $28.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $77.72. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Guardant Health Company Profile

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.