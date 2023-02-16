California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 52,487 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Perrigo worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 228.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 315.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 117.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $36.83. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

