California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 5,482 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Exponent worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the second quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 66.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $56,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $107.31 on Thursday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $112.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exponent news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total value of $106,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock valued at $343,736. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Featured Stories

