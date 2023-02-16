California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,028,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,486,000 after acquiring an additional 353,109 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 337,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,777,000 after acquiring an additional 104,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,969,000. Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 166,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 55,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 72,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,870 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $164.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.48. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.42 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 49.18% and a return on equity of 21.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.21.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

