California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,557 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

