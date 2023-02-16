California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 52,632 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Toll Brothers worth $10,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,724,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,728,000 after buying an additional 212,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,576,000 after buying an additional 152,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.46.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $59.52 on Thursday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.32.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.79. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

