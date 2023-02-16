California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,044 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Brunswick worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,737,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 33.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Brunswick by 5.1% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Brunswick by 30.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the third quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BC opened at $89.20 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

